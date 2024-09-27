Eduardo Xol Stabbed to Death in Palm Springs Home; Dead at 58

A week has passed since the death of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition’s Eduardo Xol, but fans are still mourning the loss of a great personality and a kind soul.

Photo Credit: @eduardo_xol (Instagram)

Eduardo Xol was a cast member of ABC’s Extreme Makeover: Home Edition and contributed his time as a landscaper from seasons 2 to 9.

Xol was brought to the Desert Regional Medical Center with serious injuries, but was in a stable medical condition after being stabbed in his apartment in Palm Springs, California on September 10 at 5:14 in the morning. The 58-year-old was still able to call for help from the police but was unable to provide any details. Unfortunately, the star passed a week later on September 19.

The Palm Springs Police Department released a statement on the incident:

“Upon arriving at the scene, officers heard a male voice inside the residence in apparent distress. After making entry, officers discovered a man suffering from significant injuries consistent with an assault. The victim informed officers that he had been stabbed, though he did not identify the assailant. He was transported to a local hospital, where he is currently listed in serious but stable condition.”

Also on September 10, at 9:13 am, Police received a call from an initially unidentified male who claimed to have been assaulted the night before. Police officers proceeded to respond to the call and identified the male caller as 34-year-old Richard Joseph Gonzales, a resident of Cathedral City. Upon investigation, the officers were able to identify Gonzales as the suspect in the stabbing incident in Xol’s Palm Springs home. Currently, Gonzales has been arrested for attempted murder without bail and is currently being held at the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio.

Xol’s relatives released a statement to TMZ:

“We are heartbroken at the tragic loss of our beloved Eduardo Xol. As his family, we know that his kindness has touched the lives of so many. We ask for that kindness returned now allowing our privacy to be respected as we process our grief. In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made in Eduardo’s name to the Lupus Foundation of America as he spent so much of his life in the service of others.”

Eduardo was a Los Angeles native who was enrolled in a theater program in UCLA and was a great supporter and ally of the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) organization.

Source: TMZ, Palm Springs Police Department