Edvin Ryding & Omar Rudberg Dish on ‘Young Royals’ Season 2

Season 2 of Netflix’s hit LGBTQ series Young Royals is now available to stream, and audiences are in for a wild ride. Additionally, they are bound to see why Wilhelm and Simon are a couple worth fighting for.

According to the official synopsis, winter break has passed, and Prince Wilhelm and the rest of his classmates are back at the prestigious Hillerska Boarding School. Simon is trying to move on and find his own way, while August struggles with his guilty conscience and seeks forgiveness. However, when Wilhelm tries to take revenge on August and win back Simon’s trust, he creates problems that threaten the entire monarchy.

Instinct had the pleasure of chatting with Edvin Ryding and Omar Rudberg, who play the star-crossed lovers. They touched on what audiences can expect from this season, how it felt to reprise their roles, and what they hope for the future. A Heartstopper crossover, perhaps?

Hi, Edvin and Omar! Thank you for taking some time to chat with me, and congrats on season two of Young Royals! How did it feel to reprise Wilhelm and Simon?

Edvin Ryding: Fantastic! It’s a story that lies close to both of our hearts, and it was beautiful to be able to go into that universe again and try to tell and deepen the story as much as possible.

Omar Rudberg: Yeah, I agree. Being able to do all that again and reuniting with the cast and everyone, it was for sure a blessing.

What did you enjoy the most about filming this season, and without spoilers, are some of the biggest highlights we can expect?

ER: I think what we enjoyed the most was the challenge of showing new sides to these characters, and I guess that’s something major that audiences can look forward to. Like, we get to see different nuances to these characters and the new things that motivates their decisions, good or bad. This is a very dramatic season.

OR: There’s a lot of highs and a lot of lows. You’re going to get everything.

Is there anything in particular you hope audiences take away from this season?

ER: If we’re talking about morale, maybe don’t judge a book by its cover because we know this audience has a very firm deception of which characters they like and don’t, and how these characters are. I think we flipped that upside down a bit this season, which is good. I think people will be surprised by which characters they sympathize with.

OR: And also, you get to see real teenagers that you really like or hate, and then maybe change your mind because you see another side of that person and you get reminded that people are just people and people can make mistakes and do wrong stuff. I think that’s very interesting.

Young Royals obviously catapulted you both to global stardom. Did you expect your life to change in such a major way?

OR: I think it was just something that we were both dreaming about before, but now that we’re here, it’s just crazy.

ER: Yeah, it really has. Story wise, we were proud of what we did, but I think for us on a personal level, we’ve always had different goals and ambitions to be able to work and collaborate with people outside of Sweden. However, I don’t think we expected it to be this way or be so sudden. It’s been a roller coaster of emotions.

It’s also nice to know that you two have become such great friends off-camera. What do you love the most about working together, and what were your first impressions of each other?

ER: Oh, first impressions are fun (laughs). The first time we met was during our first casting together for Young Royals. I knew who Omar was because he’s had a successful career in music here in Sweden for many, many years. So, I knew who he was once he stepped into the casting room, but he came in with so much energy because he was late, and we didn’t have any time to get to know each other privately. We first got to know each other as our characters, and I remember thinking, Omar is super, super talented and he’s very open to challenges. I think that’s what I like the most about working with him. He has an open mind.

OR: Right back at you! I remember sitting next to each other, and when we started the scene, I remember Edvin laying down on my lap. He was super confident, and I don’t think we even said four sentences to each other before we started being Simon Wilhelm. He just confidently lays down in my lap, and I remember thinking, holy fuck, he’s so good. Then I just had to grab and stroke his hair. Like, I had to come up on this level!

So, the chemistry was instantly there.

ER: Definitely.

OR: Yes, it’s been a lot of fun.

It may be too early to say, but if there’s a season three, do you have a direction you would like to see your character go in?

OR: Oh, that’s a really good question.

ER: Yeah, we haven’t really thought too much about season three. We’ve been preoccupied by season two and wondering how it will be accepted and discussed, but I don’t know. We’ve got to remember that these characters are regular teens as well, even though they have very surreal circumstances. So, I guess for Wilhelm’s part, I think the audience deserves to see him grow even more if we do a season three, and maybe continue to discover what he wants and needs in life. What he’s comfortable with.

OR: I would say the same thing about Simon. Just seeing him do his thing, and maybe working on some awesome songs. Maybe he’ll release first single.

While doing my research for this interview, I came across an article where you would be down for a crossover with Heartstopper. What would that look like?

ER: (Laughs) I don’t know! Heartstopper is a wonderful show that shows a beautiful and honest portrayal of queer love with talented people behind it, but I don’t know what a crossover would look like. Maybe Omar and I just link up with Kit and Joe’s characters at some point. I think that would be the perfect crossover.

OR: Maybe they’re just hanging out in London, in the city, and we just happen to cross paths somehow!

Stay up-to-date with Ryding by following him on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok, while Rudberg can be found on Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Young Royals is streaming on Netflix.