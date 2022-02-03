Egerton Shows Off Ripped Physique. Is He Bulking Up To Join The X-Men?

Rocketman star Taron Egerton has been spending much of his downtime in the gym it seems. The handsome Welsh actor has been busy showing off the rewards of all his hard work lately. His obviously more muscular physique is only adding fuel to the internet rumors that he will be donning some retractable claws for his next role.

Earlier this week the Kingsman: Secret Service actor rocked out to a classic disco song on his Instagram. Donning a towel around his waist the Sing star danced to the Bee Gee’s 1977 smash hit More Than A Woman. Posting to his Instagram stories Egerton likely had followers singing and dancing right along with him.

All these shirtless buff photos drove the rumor mill into overdrive wondering if the Billionaire Boys Club actor is going to be the next Wolverine. As previously reported by Men’s Health magazine,

“The Welsh actor’s newly jacked physique has once again prompted widespread speculation that he is getting ready to make his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the newest incarnation of the beloved X-Men character Wolverine. Egerton, who is friends with legacy Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman after starring alongside him in Eddie the Eagle, has been at the center of casting rumors for years now, although he has downplayed them in the past.”

Wolverine director Matthew Vaughan has previously spoken about the possibility of casting Egerton in the title role. Last month at Comic-Con he had this to say,

“I think Taron could do it in his sleep. Aaron Taylor-Johnson could do it as well. I mean, I think Aaron or Taron would be my first two choices [of who] could do it really well.”

At a 2019 Comic Con in Chicago Egerton weighed in on the casting rumors telling reporters,

‘I think that I love those films and I’ve got lots of friends who play roles in those films and they love it and they have a great time.‘I think the Logan thing is really interesting. I’m slightly baffled by it, I’ve never felt like a Wolverine sort of guy.’

We respectfully disagree and think Egerton is a Wolverine kind of guy! Check out his groovy dance moves below.

Sources: Men’s Health