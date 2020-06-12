Electrocumbia Artist Raymix Comes Out

In a video posted to his YouTube channel on Friday, June 5, electrocumbia artist Raymix came out as gay. Raymix explained in the video that he was advised not to make the video and keep his sexuality quiet.

During an interview with Billboard, Raymix elaborated on his message to those who advised him against coming out:

“I invite them to evolve like so many other people have. Why lie or deny anything. I’m now living a new era in my life with a new management team. My previous team, which whom I began my career, would tell me not to make this public because it would affect ticket sales or my popularity. I thought, so then what’s the point of doing this? So that I can live in a box pretending I’m someone I’m not. So what if I’m a gay man who sings cumbia? That’s what I’m here for, to make a difference and contribute however I can. Maybe my existence will make someone’s life better or easier on this earth.”

The 29-year-old former aerospace engineer turned singer-songwriter emerged on the music scene in 2015 with his debut single, “Oye Mujer.”

Raymix released his latest single, “Olvídame Tú” with fellow cumbia artist, ICC, back in May.

Raymix’s coming out video has received over 500,000 views with 35,000 likes. Ricky Martin sent Raymix a congratulatory video, which was played during his appearance on Telemundo’s Un Nuevo Día on Tuesday. Martin’s message is played around the 3:07 mark in the video below.

