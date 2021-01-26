Eliot Page And Emma Pornter File For Divorce

We have an unfortunate update in the life of Elliot Page.

Umbrella Academy star Elliot page has released a joint statement with Emma Portner explaining that the two are seeking a divorce.

“After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer. We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends,” the statement reads.

TMZ was the first publication and news source to break the story. TMZ reported that new court records had emerged revealing this sad fact. 33-year-old Page filed for a contested divorce earlier today, January 26, with the Manhattan Supreme Court.

This divorce comes three years after the couple announced that they had gotten married in 2018. The former couple started dating in 2017 when Page met Portner, a Broadway Dance Center teacher. Then nearly two months ago, Elliot Page came out as a trans man.

“Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life,” they wrote on social media.

Portner then responded online with words of support and encouragement. She wrote that she was “so proud” of Page and asked the world for “patience & privacy.”

Then when a troll mocked Portner by saying she couldn’t be a lesbian and continue to be with Page, Portner responded, “I hope you know my sexual preferences and gender identity are none of your business. For me to decide, thank you. Release your labels of me. I am as fluid as can be.”

She later expanded on that thought in an Instagram story, saying “my gender identity, pronouns and sexuality are private and not up for debate. Would love for the energy in discussion over my identity to shift into addressing the climate crisis or sharing resources to LGBTQIA2+ resiliency instead.”

