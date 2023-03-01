‘Elite’ Actor André Lamoglia Flexes Sexy Physique in Recent Post

André Lamoglia recently posted a series of photos and videos, sharing a glimpse of his daily life, and one of them just so happened to be a clip of him showing his fit physique.

The first few slides are of him at the Netflix studio in Madrid, Spain, and then the third one is a video of him working out — toned biceps and all. He then shared a black and white selfie, but the highlight of his post is slide number six.

It’s a video of him going for a cold dip in the water, shirtless and flexing his sexy physique. The 25-year-old Brazilian actor was doing deep breaths to deal with the cold temperature, and then he gradually lowers his body into the water.

He maybe shivering cold in the video, but Instagram was set on fire by that very clip. 😉

Moreover, Lamoglia will be reprising his role as Iván Carvalho in Season 7 of ‘Elite,’ and he said that the viewers will like it.

“I was reading a new episode that came out this week that has a lot of tension. I read it on the plane and I was like ‘holy shit’! I even had to take a breath. I really enjoyed it,” he stated in an interview with CNN Brazil.

Source: cnnbrasil.com.br