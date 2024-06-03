‘Elite’ Actor André Lamoglia Is Looking SEXY AF in Latest Photoshoot

André Lamoglia recently posted a series of steamy pics from his latest photoshoot, leaving his followers thirsting for more…

The photos were taken by photographer and filmmaker Juan Miguel Herrero, and the snaps show off the 26-year-old Brazilian actor’s fit bod. Particularly, Lamoglia’s toned abs and V lines are peeking, gaining fire and heart eye emojis from his fans.

You can check out the SEXY AF photos here:

Lamoglia is best known for portraying the role of Iván Carvalho in the hit Netflix show ‘Élite’. Not to mention, he is also playing the same character in the South African series ‘Blood & Water’.

In an interview with Forbes, the actor expressed:

“I feel happy to take the work of another Brazilian beyond our country and interpret different roles, which show us as plural as we are. This year I also released my first work in English, the Netflix series “Blood and Water”. And what I still intend to achieve. Wow, a lot! I feel like I’m just starting out, I hope I can continue in the profession I love and win good roles in works that enchant me!”

Moreover, the renewal of the eighth and final season of ‘Elite’ was announced back on July 6, 2023, prior to Season 7’s release. However, Netflix has yet to disclose the premiere date of the hit Spanish series’ Season 8. In the meantime, Seasons 1 to 7 is available for streaming on Netflix.

Sources: forbes.com.br, en.wikipedia.org, elite-netflix.fandom.com,