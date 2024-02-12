‘Elite’ Actor André Lamoglia Shows Off HOT AF Bod in Recent Video

André Lamoglia recently posted a video, which is an ad campaign for Dolce&Gabbana Beauty’s latest tinted moisturizer, and let’s just say that he is looking V sexy in it…

In the video, the 26-year-old Brazilian actor is doing his thing in the bathroom, wearing nothing but a white towel hanging dangerously low around his waist. The camera pans on different parts of his glistening hot bod, and he is also shown applying the tinted moisturizer.

Dolce&Gabbana Beauty posted the steamy video via a joint Instagram post with Lamoglia, and the simple caption reads:

“Forget you’re wearing it. Millennialskin by #DolceGabbana.”

You can watch this hottie seducing you in the bathroom here 😉

Moreover, the actor is known for portraying the bisexual character Iván in the hit Spanish Netflix series ‘Elite’. In fact, he is part of one of the show’s most loved couples alongside former co-star Manu Ríos.

Lamoglia joined ‘Elite’s 5th season, and he quickly became one of the fan-favorite characters in the series. Sadly, the show is set to conclude in the upcoming Season 8. The final season’s release date has yet to be announced as of this writing, so we’ll have to look out for that.

In the meantime, you can also see Lamoglia in ‘Blood & Water’ Season 4, which will be available for streaming on Netflix beginning on March 1.