‘Elite’ Actor Manu Rios Is About to Take Over Hollywood!

Manu Rios is famously known for playing the role of Patrick Blanco Commerford in Netflix’s hit Spanish series, ‘Elite.’ And although he is not reprising his fan-favorite character in the upcoming season, he has a lot more in store, as it is just the beginning for this hottie…

The 24-year-old Spanish actor recently signed with WME for representation, and the agency is known for being a global leader in entertainment, sports and fashion. After his breakthrough role in ‘Elite,’ Rios is starring alongside Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal in the upcoming gay Western short film, ‘Strange Way of Life.’

It is directed by Oscar-winning director Pedro Almodóvar, and the synopsis of the short reads:

“After twenty-five years Silva rides a horse across the desert to visit his friend Sheriff Jake. They celebrate the meeting, but the next morning Jake tells him that reason for his trip is not to go down the memory lane of their friendship.”

Not to mention, the actor is also set to star in Netflix’s upcoming Spanish limited series, ‘El Silencio.’ Rios has truly charmed Hollywood and the world with his good looks and undeniable talent. <3

In fact, he is the cover star of Vogue Man Hong Kong’s April issue in celebration of their 2nd anniversary.

Sources: deadline.com, imdb.com