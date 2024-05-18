‘Elite’ Actor Manu Rios Is Looking SEXY AF in Latest Ad Campaign

Manu Rios recently shared a series of stunning photos from his ad campaign with Lacoste, and the pics left his Instagram followers falling for his charms even more…

The first photo shows a shirtless Rios wearing black Lacoste boxer shorts. In the second pic, he is flashing his charming smile, holding a video camera while sporting the brand’s sweatshirt and shorts. Next up, he is wearing a simple t-shirt with the brand’s iconic crocodile logo on it.

The fourth photo shows the actor shirtless while playing the piano. And last, but not the least, the fifth pic shows him wearing the same sweatshirt and shorts while looking straight at the camera with a seductive pose. You can check out Rios’ Lacoste ad campaign photos here:

Advertisement

Moreover, the 25-year-old Spanish actor and singer recently shared some teaser images from his upcoming medical drama ‘Breathless’, which is also known as ‘Respira’ in Spanish. The series comes from Carlos Montero, which is the creator of the hit Netflix show ‘Elite’.

The official synopsis of ‘Breathless’ via Collider reads:

Advertisement

“Biel is one of the residents who has been working in a public hospital for several months. Hundreds of shifts, thousands of hours, which barely leave him time for his life. But it is his vocation, and he is willing to do whatever it takes to become the best doctor. What he does not imagine is that a total strike will break out in the hospital, with no minimum services. The doctors are forced to do this to try to raise public awareness of their essential work and to protest against all the intolerable cuts that the public health system is suffering. But Biel and the other residents do not know whether to go along with this strike that could have fatal consequences for patients. And from this conflict we will get to know each of them in their day-to-day life: who are these young people who go out of their way in the hospital, assuming excessive responsibility, and who are these adults willing to lose everything in order to fight for what they believe in?”

Source: collider.com