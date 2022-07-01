Elité Actor Manu Rios to Join Pedro Almodóvar’s Western Short Film

The upcoming Western short film entitled Strange Way of Life is Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar’s “answer” to Brokeback Mountain, and many are looking forward to it.

To add on to the anticipation, Elité’s Manu Rios is also joining the cast!

The 23-year-old Spanish actor sported a dusty pink cowboy hat in a recent photoshoot with Man About Town, which definitely added fuel to the excitement for his upcoming role in the Western short film.

Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal will be the male leads in Strange Way of Life, and according to Almodóvar, it will focus on a sheriff named Jake (Hawke) and a gunslinger called Silva (Pascal) who will reunite after 25 years.

Related: Pedro Pascal & Ethan Hawke In A Gay Western?

“One of them travels through the desert to find the other. There will be a showdown between them, but really the story is very intimate,” the 72-year-old director further stated.

As of this writing, the release date for Strange Way of Life is yet to be announced. In the meantime, let’s enjoy some of Manu’s insta posts

Source: attitude.co.uk