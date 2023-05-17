‘Elite’ Actor Omar Ayuso Explores the World of Grindr in ‘On the Go’

Spanish actor Omar Ayuso recently dropped a series of teaser photos for his upcoming film ‘On the Go,’ and his portrayal in it seems to be more daring than ever.

The 25-year-old openly gay ‘Elite’ star is playing the role of Jonathan in the queer-inclusive movie. The film’s storyline reads:

Advertisement

“To be or not to be a mother, that is the question. Milagros (37) stretches a carefree youth in her last years of fertility while Jonathan (24), seeks solace in Grindr in order to overcome abandonment issues. Friendship and driving ease the disorientation caused by the deceptive freedom of the early 21st century. A delirious Road Movie full of music, where a mysterious mermaid with a magic crown will set the course of the journey.”

Aside from Ayuso, ‘On the Go’ is also starring Chacha Huang, Julia de Castro and Jordi Roig. The movie is directed by Julia de Castro and María Royo, who also co-wrote the film alongside Manuel de Blas.

‘On the Go’ is set to premiere at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, which is held from May 16 to May 27, 2023. In the meantime, here are the teaser photos that Ayuso recently shared:

Advertisement

Source: imdb.com