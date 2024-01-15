‘Elite’ Alum Manu Rios Is Looking HOT AF in Recent IG Updates!

Manu Rios has been SLAYIN’ the Insta game with his latest posts and Instagram Stories, which leave his followers thirsting for more…

First off, he shared two beautiful photos of him posing with various plants, trees and flowers in the background. Based on Rios’ post, he seems to have enjoyed a fun vacation at the JOALI BEING Beach Resort in the Maldives.

Not to mention, the 25-year-old Spanish actor and singer also updated with a shirtless selfie of his reflection, showing off his V fit physique. 😉

As of this writing, his most recent post is a series of pics from his Maldives getaway, starting off with an aesthetic thirst trap on the beach with a book in hand.

And then we get a hot selfie —

Followed by wholesome and beautiful evening photo of Rios <3

The rest of the photos show more shirtless pics of the ‘Elite’ alum doing a bunch of activities during his vacation, including swimming, snorkeling and playing tennis, among others. You can see his full post here:

But wait, THERE’S MORE!

Rios also recently attended the Prada Fall/Winter 2024 Menswear Show, which was held in Milan. One of the luxury fashion brand’s ambassadors Troye Sivan was also present during the event, and the two hotties were spotted having dinner together in Italy.