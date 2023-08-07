‘Elite’ Alum Manu Ríos Is Looking Super Sexy during Vacation in Mexico

Thirst Twitter is at it again and they really be wildin’ over Manu Ríos’ latest beach pics, which he posted on Instagram.

The photos were taken during the 24-year-old Spanish actor’s getaway in Mexico, and he is super sexy in them! To be fair, he is ALWAYS sexy, but his new pics deserve their own moment of admiration, so let’s give them that. 😉

In the photos, Ríos is looking straight at the camera with those mesmerizing eyes of his. He is shirtless, showing off his fit bod, and wearing a pair of black shorts, which hangs dangerously low around his waist.

He posed with both of his hands on a parasol, and everything about the pics is just a sight to behold. <3 And we’re not talking about the beautiful beach scenery in the background… That being said, Thirst Twitter was left in a frenzy, and here are some of their amusing (and relatable) feels:

“he can top me”

“i’m sorry but this man is literally built so beautifully”

“Whatchu doin In Mexico daddy come home”

“getting too many people wet in these comments”

“istg this man has NO bad pictures of him”

HARD AGREE. Now dropping Ríos’ latest beach pics here:

