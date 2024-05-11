‘Elite’ Alum Manu Rios Is Looking Very Sexy in These New Pics

Manu Rios has done it yet again — leave his follower thirsting for more with a series of stunning and sexy pics from his phone’s camera roll…

Right off the bat, the first photo is a mirror selfie of him shirtless, which he seemingly took post shower. Another pic shows a tiny peek of skin under his white plaid shirt as he looks like he is mid taking off or readjusting the brown belt around his waist.

The last photo is of the 25-year-old Spanish actor and singer wearing a white tank top, showing off his toned arms as he is chilling in what seems to be a cafe with a glass of iced coffee in his hands. You can check out said stunning pics and more here:

Moreover, Rios is starring in the upcoming TV series ‘Breathless’ or ‘Respira’, and he was asked about his role in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“I cannot say much because they’re going to kill me if I do, but it was such a different experience for me as an actor. Just getting into the mindset of a resident and being in a hospital is really, really tough. I think it’s going to be a really cool show,” he shared about his new project.

The actor further stated,

“We talk about really important topics. I think people are going to think about the importance of doctors and [how hard they work every day]. We’re going to give visibility to important stuff, and the cast is amazing. So many amazing actors and actresses that I have admired since I was a kid.”

