‘Élite’ Alum Manu Ríos Launches Clothing Brand with Stylist Marc Forné

Spanish hotties Manu Ríos and Marc Forné recently launched their very own streetwear brand called Carrer, which features a very hip and stylish first collection.

Ríos is famously known for his portrayal of Patrick Blanco in the hit Spanish Netflix series ‘Élite’. His longtime friend Forné is a 26-year-old Barcelona native who is a model, creative director and well-known personal stylist to celebrities, including Ríos and Troye Sivan.

Advertisement

As per Vogue, Carrer comes from the word “street” in their hometown. The newly launched fashion brand is described as “a small but nimble collection that zeroes in on their personal style away from the limelight and in more casual settings.”

In a recent interview with the magazine, Ríos and Forné talked about how their friendship and work relationship started.

“So basically, we go way back to probably 10 years ago. We were teenagers,” the 24-year-old ‘Élite’ actor shared.

To which Forné added,

Advertisement

“I [was born in] ’97 and Manu [was born in] ’98.”

“I was still living in my hometown when I saw Marc’s Instagram profile. I thought he was really cool, so I sent him a DM, thinking that hopefully I could be his friend. We started talking and months later we met at an event in Spain and had a nice connection and clicked,” Ríos continued.

And as for how Forné ended up being his friend’s personal stylist, he revealed:

Advertisement

“When Manu started having so many public events and appearances it wasn’t like, ‘I’m going to be your stylist’, it was more like, ‘I’m going to help you out with this.'”

“Before working with Marc, I was dressing myself. But at a certain point I was like, ‘F*ck, I love working with you, we’re having so much fun. And I also love your vision and I think you really take me to another level of fashion.’ I learn so much from him. So we kept on working together,” Ríos further expressed.

Needless to say, the two of them work incredibly well together, and their new streetwear brand Carrer is proof… <3

Source: vogue.com