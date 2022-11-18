‘Elite’ Cast Teases That Season 6 Is “the Best Season of Your Life”

On Thursday, ‘Elite’s official Instagram account posted a video of the show’s cast gathered to preview the highly anticipated Season 6 of the hit Netflix series.

In the video, Valentina Zenere, who plays the character of Isadora, states:

“Hey everyone, how are you doing? We’re here all together because we’re about to watch the first three episodes of Elité.”

The video then picks up after the screening, and Manu Rios, who portrays the role of Patrick, describes the series in one word:

“Wonderful.”

Meanwhile, André Lamoglia, who plays the character of Iván, seems to describe the show as:

“Very good.”

New cast member Ander Puig says,

“I loved it.”

Adam Nourou declares that Season 6 is:

“The best of all.”

And his new cast mate Ana Bokesa states that it is:

“Super exciting.”

Zenere also teases fans saying that Season 6 is:

“The best season of your life, my love.”

As per Attitude, ‘Elite’ Season 6 is about:

“After Samuel’s death, Las Encinas faces a new school year trying to have a facelift by covering up disasters of the past. However, the conflict in its classrooms is systemic: racism, sexism, domestic abuse, or LGTBI-phobia are just a few of the difficult issues that will run through the hallways of the prestigious institution this season. If those who run the system do not actively take action to address these issues, it will have to be the students themselves who do so.”

The much awaited new season of ‘Elite’ is scheduled to be released on Netflix on Nov. 18, 2022 at 12:00 a.m. PT / 3:00 a.m. ET / 2:00 a.m. CT.

Sources: attitude.co.uk, netflixlife.com