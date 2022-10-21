‘Elite’ Star Omar Ayuso Goes All Out in New Calvin Klein Ad

‘Elite’ star Omar Ayuso recently shared a series of photos and video of his new ad with Calvin Klein, and it left the internet thirsting for more!

As per Calvin Klein’s caption:

“We tapped Spanish actor @omarayuso to document a day trip around his home country. The result: skinny dipping in @calvinklein Naturals underwear. Would you join in? Let us know…”

The 24-year-old Spanish actor is best known for his role as Omar Shanaa in the hit Netflix series ‘Elite.’ Ayuso has starred in a number of TV series, web shows, short films, and full-length movies, including: ‘El Continental,’ ‘Maras,’ and ‘Le Paradise De Diane.’

Aside from being a talented actor, he is also a well-known fashion model and social media influencer. In fact, Ayuso has 4.4 million followers on Instagram as of this writing. Moreover, he has worked with global fashion brands and designers, such as Calvin Klein, among many others.

The actor has also appeared in a number of music videos, including Mexican singer Danna Paola’s “Final Feliz.” On top of all of that, he is a writer, producer and director as well, and he has created a few short films, one of them being ‘Matar a la Madre’ in 2022.

Ayuso is openly gay, and he made his relationship with fellow artist Alonso Díaz public in 2020.

Source: starktimes.com