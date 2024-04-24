‘Elite’ Stars Manu Rios and André Lamoglia Reunite in Mexico

Manu Rios and André Lamoglia are known for portraying the characters of Patrick Blanco and Iván Carvalho in the hit Spanish Netflix series ‘Elite.’ Not to mention, the two of them were an on-screen couple, ultimately becoming one of the most loved ships in the show called Patriván.

More recently, Rios and Lamoglia were reunited in Cancun, Mexico, as they attended the afterparty for the Premios Platino 2024, which is an awards show that gives acknowledgement to notable Ibero-American films and television shows.

Rios was the one who presented the Best First Fiction Film award at the event. Moving back to the much-awaited reunion, the two actors were photographed at the afterparty, and they both look dashing as ever. Lamoglia had one of his arms over Rios’ shoulder, and they were all smiles in the picture.

Aside from that, they also have a photo with Mexican actor Alejandro Speitzer. In their solo shot, Rios was wearing a light blue long sleeve shirt while Lamoglia was sporting a white button-up. In their photo with Speitzer, on the other hand, Rios changed into a simple tank top while Lamoglia was wearing the same outfit.

You can check out the two ‘Elite’ hotties’ reunion pics here:

what you were all waiting for 👀

Manu Ríos and André Lamoglia! 🤍 pic.twitter.com/Ic3bIqFbt0 — Keeping Up With Manu Ríos (@kuwmanurios) April 22, 2024

#EliteNetflix co-stars Manu Ríos and André Lamoglia reunited in Mexico 🤍 pic.twitter.com/1X3gFjJVZc — Keeping Up With Manu Ríos (@kuwmanurios) April 21, 2024

Needless to say, the series’ fans were elated to see Rios and Lamoglia together again, and understandably so. It’s a good thing that the two remained as good friends off-screen, unlike their characters Patrick and Iván who ended up with a sad love story.