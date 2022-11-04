‘Elite’ Students of Las Encinas Seek Revenge in Season 6

Netflix recently dropped the official trailer of the hit Spanish series ‘Elite’ Season 6, and it seems to have gotten wilder and fiercer.

After the death of Samuel (Itzan Escamilla) in the Season 5 finale, the students of Las Encinas are now set to seek for justice and revenge. Isadora (Valentina Zenere) was a victim of sexual assault in the previous season, and in the trailer she says:

“Justice is all I wanted. But it was denied to me.”

It seems like Isadora and her friends are taking matters into their own hands, as they are losing faith in the authorities. Meanwhile, Ari (Carla Díaz) confesses her feelings to new student Nico (Ander Puig). However, she also warns him:

“The last time I liked someone as much as I like you, I messed up big time.”

This is referring to how his late boyfriend Samuel died at the hands of her father Benjamín (Diego Martín). Iván (André Lamoglia), on the other hand, is newly out, and his relationship with Patrick (Manu Rios) seems to be going strong.

Conflicts await them though, as the trailer teases on a potential car accident involving Iván and his father. As per E News, the upcoming season is about:

“Fresh off the heel of a death of another student, Las Encinas tries to turn a new page as a new school year rolls around. However, this season takes a political tone as systematic issues: racism, sexism, domestic violence, or LGTBI-phobia are just a few of the issues that will be discussed in the halls of the prominent institution this season. New faces join in to help stand up against the corrupted system. If those in charge of the system do not actively address these concerns, it will be up to the students to do so.”

The highly anticipated ‘Elite’ Season 6 is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on November 18. In the meantime, here’s the official trailer to keep you going:

Source: eonline.com