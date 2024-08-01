Elite” Villain Speaks: Nuno Gallego’s Steamy Netflix Confessions

As Netflix’s popular Spanish drama “Elite” gears up for its eighth and final season, one of its breakout stars, Nuno Gallego, is giving fans a peek behind the curtain. Known for playing one of the show’s most compelling antagonists, Gallego recently sat down with GQ Spain to discuss his experience on the notoriously steamy series.

Facing the Heat: Gallego’s Take on Elite’s Intimate Scenes

“Elite is pure meat,” Gallego candidly admitted in the interview. The actor, who initially found the prospect of nude and sex scenes daunting, surprised himself by how manageable they ultimately became. “The sex scenes and the nudes scared me a lot, but in the end it was the easiest of all,” he revealed.

This confession offers an intriguing glimpse into the world of filming such intense and intimate moments, highlighting the professionalism and comfort level that develops on set.

Chemistry that Sizzles: Nuno Gallego and Fernando Lindez

One of the most talked-about aspects of Elite has been the palpable on-screen chemistry between Gallego and his co-star, Fernando Lindez. Their intimate scenes have been described as nothing short of electrifying, captivating audiences with their intensity and authenticity.

But the connection doesn’t stop when the cameras quit rolling. Gallego shared that he and Lindez hit it off immediately upon meeting on set. Their instant rapport has blossomed into a lasting friendship that extends beyond the confines of the show. You can see some of the sexy scenes with Fernando here and here – fine here and one more here.

While their characters’ relationship may be complex and often tumultuous on screen, Gallego and Lindez’s real-life friendship adds an extra layer of intrigue for fans. It’s this genuine connection that likely contributes to the “super sexy” scenes between their characters, as the comfort and trust between the actors translates into convincing on-screen intimacy.

As “Elite” prepares to take its final bow with the upcoming eighth season, fans can look forward to more of the drama, intrigue, and steamy encounters that have made the show a global phenomenon. And with Nuno Gallego’s villainous character at the center of it all, it’s sure to be a finale to remember.

Stay tuned for the last chapter of “Elite,” where the lines between love, lust, and loathing continue to blur in the most delicious ways possible.

Source; GQ OMGBLOG