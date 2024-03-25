‘Elite’s Manu Rios Sings a Beautiful Cover of Ryan Beatty’s “Ribbons”

Manu Rios once again left his fans in awe after recently posting a beautiful song cover of Ryan Beatty’s “Ribbons” on his Instagram Stories.

The 25-year-old Spanish actor and singer also showcased his piano playing skills in the video, which you can watch here:

Advertisement

Aside from occasionally sharing song covers, he is also actively posting on his Instagram feed. Rios’ posts ranges from dashing event pics for work, to steamy shirtless snaps with various picturesque outdoor backgrounds during his travels or leisure time.

Speaking of which, he recently posted a series of stunning black and white photos where he is wet and showing off his fit physique. His shirtless bod is not the only main focus though, as you can also see a glimpse of his fun and goofy side in the pics.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Moreover, the ‘Elite’ alum is starring in an upcoming medical drama series titled ‘Respira’, which is also called ‘Breathless’ in English. The show reportedly consists of 8 episodes, and aside from Rios, actors Najwa Nimri, Aitana Sánchez-Gijón and Blanca Suárez are set to lead the cast.

A synopsis of ‘Respira’ reads:

Advertisement

“Biel, a resident at a public hospital, has spent months dedicating his life to becoming a doctor. A general strike protesting cuts to public health Biel and residents consider supporting the strike, which could have fatal consequences.”

Rios is reportedly portraying the role of Biel in ‘Respira’, which is expected to be released on Netflix this year.

Sources: whats-on-netflix.com, imdb.com