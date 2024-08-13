Elle King Has Harsh Words for Dad Rob Schneider

I think someone just sold a few more concert tickets.

Singer Elle King made headlines earlier this week after an appearance on the Dumb Blonde Podcast hosted by Bunnie Xo. King, age 35, made scathing comments about her father, comedic actor Rob Schneider, specifically in regard to their father-daughter relationship… or lack there-of.

As reported by Billboard, the California native and 4x Grammy Award nominee stated during the podcast appearance that Schneider was an absentee father. She states that he often forgot her birthday, would leave her on set when he didn’t feel like dealing with her, and would go years without talking to her unless it had to do with the press.

Not surprising that she took her mother’s maiden name as to distance herself from Schneider. Especially considering the ‘Water Boy’ and ‘Big Daddy’ co-star once made fun of the Parkland Shooting survivors per an article by Rolling Stone. Her mother, London King, is a former model.

Elle King also took issue with her father’s stand on gay and trans rights. Although he was supportive of both demographics as early as 2020, he made some pretty disparaging remarks in 2022. Seems like the ‘Ex’s and Oh’s’ singer hasn’t let the comments slide as she blasted her dad during the Dumb Blonde Podcast.

She said: “You’re talking out of your ass. You’re talking shit about drag and gay rights. Get fucked.”

Should have said, “Dad, you’re drunk and I want you to go home,” but that’s just me.

Elle is an intermittent actress who’s proved she’s more than just famous due to her parents’ legacies. She’s released three albums and two EPs to date. Her debut in 2015, ‘Love Stuff,’ is certified platinum for sales of over 1,000,000 copies. Her most recent album in 2023, ‘Come Get Your Wife,’ debuted at #11 on the country charts.

Happy to call you an ally, ma’am.

Sources: Billboard, Rolling Stone