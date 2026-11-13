Ellen DeGeneres Faces Backlash After Donating $5,000 to Late Producer

Losing someone you worked alongside for years is never easy, and comedian and former talk show host Ellen DeGeneres is remembering a familiar face from her television family. Matthew Wright, a nine-time Emmy-winning producer who spent 16 years working on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, has died at 52. But while Ellen’s tribute was filled with affection, the conversation online has taken an unexpected turn. And it all comes down to a fundraiser.

Remembering the Man Behind the Show

DeGeneres shared a video tribute following Wright’s death on October 30, describing him as someone who brought laughter, warmth, and plenty of personality to the workplace.

Ellen DeGeneres is facing backlash for donating $5,000 to the GoFundMe for the family of her late longtime producer Matthew Wright, with critics saying she could have given more. https://t.co/ZUNoCtrdTU — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 3, 2026

“He was an amazing guy,” she said. “He was funny. God, he made me laugh. He would surprise me with things that he did all the time. He was smart. He was kind.”

She also called Wright “the glue to our entire family” at the daytime talk show, remembering someone whose presence clearly made a lasting impression.

Wright’s television career was just as impressive. Beyond his lengthy tenure on Ellen’s show, the nine-time Emmy winner worked on programs including The View, The Jennifer Hudson Show, and The Drew Barrymore Show. He also produced segments featuring some of the biggest names in entertainment and politics, including Oprah Winfrey, Meryl Streep, Barack Obama, and Michelle Obama.

In 2022, reflecting on his 16 years with the show, Wright described it as a life-changing experience, saying he had made lifelong friends, met personal heroes, and even fallen in love during his time there.

READ: Ellen DeGeneres’ Return: Twice Exiled from Showbiz, Did We Misjudge?

Why Is Ellen’s Donation Being Questioned?

Following his unexpected death, a fundraiser was established to help Wright’s husband, Justin, and their family cover the costs of bringing his body home to New York, funeral arrangements, and a memorial in Los Angeles.

According to the fundraising appeal, both Wright and his husband had been laid off during the summer, making the sudden expenses particularly difficult to manage. His sister, Mandy Wright, will receive the funds, with any additional money going toward a trust for his niece, Sami.

Reports of DeGeneres contributing $5,000 to the fundraiser have sparked online criticism, with some questioning whether the amount was enough considering their 16 years working together.

But let’s pause for a second. How much is someone expected to donate before the internet considers it acceptable?

Grief Isn’t a Competition

It’s understandable that people might expect a wealthy celebrity to offer substantial financial support, particularly when a former colleague’s family is struggling. However, a public donation doesn’t necessarily tell the whole story. Additional assistance may have been offered privately, and we simply don’t know.

What we do know is that Wright’s family is dealing with an unimaginable loss, and the fundraiser is intended to help them through an incredibly difficult time.

Perhaps the conversation should be less about counting zeros and more about remembering the man whose work brought joy to millions of daytime television viewers. Rest in peace, Matthew Wright.