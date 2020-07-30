Ellen Releases An Official Apology – Did She Blame Others Or Herself?

Among Endless Allegations And Complaints, Ellen Finally Addresses The Rumors And An Executive Exits

The list of terrible antics surrounding the Ellen DeGeneres talk show might be enough to give Santa’s Naughty List a run for its money. The daytime talk show host has been accused of emotionally and mentally abusive behavior toward staff, heavily addressed in a Buzzfeed article last week. It’s clear she’s been silent on the allegations surrounding her for years. Why would she address them? Well, in the age of cancel culture, DeGeneres needed to speak about the many rumors that surround her- especially since she and The Ellen Show are being fully investigated for a hostile work environment. Shockingly, today she apologized.

According to Variety, DeGeneres released an apology to her staff over email. Oddly enough, her Executive Producer, Ed Glavin, who has also faced many allegations about his behavior behind the scenes is exiting his role immediately. DeGeneres is obviously trying to not get herself entirely canceled during the pandemic, she has more money than God, but definitely will want to return to her show once “normal” life resumes. Her apology is very pageant- it’s rehearsed and while you can hear her voice speaking these words, it may not appear genuine to some who believe the long running allegations about her. She puts blame on hiring people who weren’t doing their jobs as she would want them done. But, she does admit she feels lousy for low-tier staff being treated like pieces of garbage (allegedly) and promises to be more mindful of her words and actions in the future, promising a return to the stage.

Check out DeGeneres’ full apology below:

Hey everybody – it’s Ellen. On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be a place of happiness – no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect. Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. And for that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it’s the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show. I could not have the success I’ve had without all of your contributions. My name is on the show and everything we do and I take responsibility for that. Alongside Warner Bros, we immediately began an internal investigation and we are taking steps, together, to correct the issues. As we’ve grown exponentially, I’ve not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I’d want them done. Clearly some didn’t. That will now change and I’m committed to ensuring this does not happen again. I’m also learning that people who work with me and for me are speaking on my behalf and misrepresenting who I am and that has to stop. As someone who was judged and nearly lost everything for just being who I am, I truly understand and have deep compassion for those being looked at differently, or treated unfairly, not equal, or – worse – disregarded. To think that any one of you felt that way is awful to me. It’s been way too long, but we’re finally having conversations about fairness and justice. We all have to be more mindful about the way our words and actions affect others, and I’m glad the issues at our show were brought to my attention. I promise to do my part in continuing to push myself and everyone around me to learn and grow. It’s important to me and to Warner Bros. that everyone who has something to say can speak up and feels safe doing so. I am so proud of the work we do and the fun and joy we all help put out in the world. I want everyone at home to love our show and I want everyone who makes it to love working on it. Again, I’m so sorry to anyone who didn’t have that experience. If not for COVID, I’d have done this in person, and I can’t wait to be back on our stage and see you all then. Stay safe and healthy. Love, Ellen

Do you think she’s being sincere?! Is this all for show?! What’s the tea?!

