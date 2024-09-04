Ellen’s Final Standup Special Date Announced

Iconic comedian, talk show host, actor, and Emmy Award winner Ellen DeGeneres is set to grace the stage once again with her highly anticipated comedy special, Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval. Premiering globally on September 24, 2024, exclusively on Netflix, this special marks a significant moment in Ellen’s illustrious career, as she promises it will be her final stand-up performance.

This marks Ellen’s second original comedy special with Netflix, following the success of her 2018 special Relatable. Known for her sharp wit, observational humor, and warm, engaging presence, Ellen has been a beloved figure in comedy for decades, long before her popular daytime talk show The Ellen Degeneres Show. For Your Approval promises to bring her storied career full circle, returning to the stand-up roots that first made her a household name.

Advertisement

Produced by Ben Winston and Fulwell 73 Productions, along with Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, the special is directed by Joel Gallen, a frequent collaborator known for his work in comedy and live event productions. Ellen herself has teased the special with a characteristic mix of humor and candor, stating, “To answer the questions everyone is asking me—Yes, I’m going to talk about it. Yes, this is my last special. Yes, Portia really is that pretty in real life.”

The special’s logline hints at the deeply personal and comedic material Ellen plans to explore. After a six-year hiatus from stand-up, Ellen will delve into her experiences since being “kicked out of show business,” blending stories from her life with her signature comedic style. Whether discussing the everyday challenges of raising chickens, the frustrations of parallel parking, or the surreal nature of becoming a brand name, Ellen will draw on her life’s absurdities to deliver a show that is both hilarious and heartfelt.

As one of the most influential figures in entertainment, Ellen DeGeneres has left an indelible mark on television and comedy. Her daytime talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, ran for 19 seasons, earning numerous awards and making Ellen a beloved figure across generations. The show ended after a series of reports detailing allegations of racism, sexual misconduct and intimidation on set were published as well as reports from legacy crew members’ frustrations with how the production handled compensation during the COVID pandemic.

Advertisement

With For Your Approval, Ellen is not just closing a chapter; she’s giving her fans one last chance to experience the unique blend of humor and humanity that has defined her career.

The production company behind the special, Fulwell 73 Productions, is renowned for creating high-quality, event-level television programming. Their impressive resume includes producing the Grammy Awards, Emmy-winning specials like Adele: One Night Only and Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium, and acclaimed projects like Disney’s Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl. With their involvement, viewers can expect a top-tier production that does justice to Ellen’s final bow.

As the premiere date approaches, anticipation is building for what promises to be a landmark event in the world of comedy. Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval will not only showcase Ellen’s enduring comedic talent but also serve as a poignant farewell from one of the most beloved comedians of our time.

Don’t miss Ellen’s final comedy special when it premieres on Netflix on September 24, 2024. This is a moment in entertainment history you won’t want to miss.