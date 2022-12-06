Elliot Page Drops the Cover of His Upcoming Memoir “Pageboy”

On Monday, Elliot Page shared the cover of his upcoming memoir “Pageboy” via an Instagram post, and he also opened up about his sentiments on writing a book in the caption.

The 35-year-old Canadian actor wrote,

“Writing a book has come up a few times over the years, but it never felt right and quite frankly, it didn’t feel possible. I could barely sit still, let alone focus long enough to complete such a task.”

“At last, I can be with myself, in this body. So, I’ve written a book about my story. It’s out next June, and I’m so excited to share its cover with you now. At many points in my life, it felt unbearable to be in front of a camera, but making this cover with acclaimed photographer Catherine Opie (@csopie) was a joyful experience that I will never forget,” he further expressed.

Moreover, Page made sure to mention how “trans people are facing increasing attacks, from physical violence to the banning of healthcare, and our humanity is regularly ‘debated’ in the media.”

‘The Umbrella Academy’ actor also noted the importance of sharing one’s experiences through various ways, such as writing and reading.

“The act of writing, reading, and sharing the multitude of our experiences is an important step in standing up to those who wish to silence and harm us. Books have helped me, saved me even, so I hope this can help someone feel less alone, feel seen, no matter who they are or what path they are on,” he shared.

Page’s memoir “Pageboy” will be released on June 6, and it is also available for pre-order on ElliotPageBook.com.

Source: people.com