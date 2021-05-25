Elliot Page Just Reminded Us That Beach Season Is Rapidly Approaching

Beach season is right around the corner and reminding us of that is Elliot Page, in his first ever “Thirst Trap” picture that he shared to his Instagram.

The 34 year old Oscar nominated actor took to Instagram to show off his swim trunks – as he posed poolside rocking sunglasses, a dad hat, a chain and the aforementioned maroon swim trunks. Page captioned the image “Trans bb’s first swim trunks” along with the hashtags #transjoy and #transisbeautiful.

Most noticeable in the shot was Page’s impressive chiseled six pack abs and his scars from his top surgery. He revealed that he underwent a subcutaneous mastectomy earlier this year. He spoke candidly about “the letter”, his top surgery and why he decided to open up about it to Time magazine – in the now infamous Oprah Winfrey interview for Apple TV.

Miley Cyrus certainly appreciated Page’s poolside pic as she voiced her support, commenting “Hot”, along with a heart emoji under the actors post. Other stars spreading the love and support for Page included his Flatliners co-star Nina Dobrev and Oscar winning actresses Julianne Moore and Anna Paquin, along with a mob of others.

The Umbrella Academy star posted a letter to their social media on December 1st of last year, where he announced he identifies as transgender and noted that he goes by the pronouns “he” and “they”.

“I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive.”

While it’s obvious that Page is comfortable in his new body, we think it’s great that he now feels like he’s “able to just exist”, as he told Vanity Fair – but more importantly that he is now filled with “joy and excitement”.