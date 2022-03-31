Elliot Page’s ‘Umbrella Academy’ Character Will Come Out as Trans

It looks like Elliot Page’s character on The Umbrella Academy will mimic real life.

After publicly revealing on Instagram in December 2020 that he is trans, fans of the hit Netflix series were left wondering about the future of Page’s character, Vanya Hargreeves. Well, it turns out that Page’s transition will be featured in the upcoming third season and Vanya will now be known as Viktor, using he/him/his pronouns.

Page posted the first look at his Season 3 character earlier this week, simply writing “Meet Viktor Hargreeves,” alongside a photo of Viktor sitting at a diner.

The actor filmed the first two seasons of The Umbrella Academy prior to his transition, and the series confirmed that he would continue to star in the show after coming out. However, no details were revealed about whether the character’s gender identity would be changed or not.

Netflix revealed a teaser for Season 3 earlier this month with Page’s character still being referred to as Vanya. His tweet is the first word of the character’s upcoming transition storyline.

In the series, Viktor is a guarded violinist with the power to turn sound waves into powerful energy blasts. The new season will feature a more sprawling main cast than ever, as the Hargreeves siblings will go up against an opposing superhero team introduced in the final moments of Season 2: the Sparrow Academy.

It is not currently known how much of the new season will focus on Viktor’s transition, but regardless, we cannot wait to meet him. Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy hits Netflix on June 22, 2022.