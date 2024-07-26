Elon Musk’s Transgender Daughter Speaks Out

Vivian Jenna Wilson, Elon Musk’s transgender daughter, is speaking out. Musk threw a spotlight on Wilson on Monday by discussing their relationship in a video interview with conservative commentator Jordan Peterson. During the livestream on X, Musk revealed that he didn’t support Wilson’s gender identity.

“I lost my son, essentially,” Musk said, using Wilson’s birth name—a practice known as deadnaming in the transgender community. He claimed that she was “dead, killed by the woke mind virus.”

In a post on X, Musk added that Wilson was “born gay and slightly autistic,” noting that, at age 4, she fit certain gay stereotypes, such as loving musicals and using the exclamation “fabulous!” to describe certain clothing. Wilson told NBC News that these stories aren’t true, although she acknowledged acting stereotypically feminine in other ways as a child.

Wilson also addressed Musk’s recent comments in a series of posts Thursday on the social media app Threads. “He’s desperate for attention and validation from an army of degenerate red-pilled incels and pick-mes who are quick to give it to him. Go touch some f**king grass,” she wrote. “He doesn’t know what I was like as a child because he quite simply wasn’t there. And in the little time that he was, I was relentlessly harassed for my femininity and queerness.”

“I’ve been reduced to a happy little stereotype,” she continued. “I think that says a lot about how he views queer people and children in general.” Musk told Peterson that Wilson’s gender transition has motivated his push into conservative politics. “I vowed to destroy the woke mind virus after that, and we’re making some progress,” he said.

Now a college student studying languages, Wilson has never granted an interview before and has stayed out of the public eye. However, she did attract attention in 2022 when she sought court approval to change her name and, in the process, denounced her father. “I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape, or form,” she said in the court filing.

We wish Vivian the best of luck living her happy life.