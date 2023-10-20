Elordi and Keoghan Experience the HOTTEST Summer in ‘Saltburn’

MGM recently dropped the official trailer of the highly anticipated film ‘Saltburn’, and it is no short of thrilling, sexy and wild.

‘Saltburn’ is described as a psychological thriller-drama film, which is written, directed and produced by English actress and filmmaker Emerald Fennell. Jacob Elordi is playing the role of Felix Catton, while Barry Keoghan is portraying the character of Oliver Quick.

Advertisement

The official synopsis of ‘Saltburn’ reads:

“Struggling to find his place at Oxford University, student Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan) finds himself drawn into the world of the charming and aristocratic Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi), who invites him to Saltburn, his eccentric family’s sprawling estate, for a summer never to be forgotten.”

In the trailer, we see how Oliver meets Felix for the first time. Oliver helps Felix whose bicycle has a flat tire, and the two of them eventually develop a friendship. Oliver even opens up about his difficult family situation with Felix, and the latter invites him to come to Saltburn for the summer.

Advertisement

We then see a myriad of thrilling, steamy and wild scenes of partying, sex and mystery in Saltburn, where Oliver meets and mingles with Felix’s eccentric family members. Moreover, ‘Saltburn’ is set to be released in select theaters on November 17, and it will then be showing in theaters nationwide on November 22.

In the meantime, you can watch the official trailer here:

Sources: ew.com, people.com