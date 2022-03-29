Elordi In Calvins – Somebody Call the Fire Department

Around this time last year, Aussie actor Jacob Elordi fronted the Spring campaign for American brand Calvin Klein.

For their 2021 Spring campaign, CK gathered today’s most empowering influencers and leaders. Putting Jacob Elordi and Megan Thee Stallion front and center, the campaign is going for a minimalistic concept that pushed the notion of “limitless self-expression” through simple yet chic basic pieces.

Calvin Klein is known for its seductive power, and Elordi does not disappoint. With his boy-next-door charm and smoldering good looks, plus abs that look like they’re perfectly capable of cutting through even the hardest of cheeses, it’s impossible not to be drawn by the Euphoria and Kissing Booth actor.

From his CK debut back in 2019 for the brand’s Autumn campaign to last year’s Spring collection, we’ve compiled all of Elordi’s best photos from the collections, so you don’t have to.

Jacob Elordi for Calvin Klein. pic.twitter.com/58HvNzlF9V — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 25, 2022

We cannot wait to see more. Maybe some more selfies Jacob?