Elton John And Miley Cyrus To Cover Metallica?

Elton John and Miley Cyrus are going to cover a Metallica song?

In a recent interview with Capital FM, Cyrus shared the fact that she’s working on an album of Metallica covers. She also specified that she’s working on a “Nothing Else Matters” cover with the legendary British singer.

“I did a Metallica cover of ‘Nothing Else Matters’ featuring Elton John on the piano,” she told Capital FM, “I’ve got Yo-Yo Ma, Chad Smith. So many all-stars in this band.” Smith is the drummer for the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

“I’m so excited about this collaboration,” she added. “I’m really stoked.”

She then pressed further to share her excitement over mixing Elton John with Metallica, “I love when ingredients don’t quite fit. Or it seems like a concoction that no one would ever put together, and you gotta have someone like [producer Andrew] Watt that will take that risk.”

Last year, Miley Cyrus received praise from fans and critics for her covers of classic rock songs like “Heart of Glass” by Blonde and “Zombie” by The Cranberries. Plus, her recently released album, Plastic Hearts, was inspired by ‘80s rock and included several rock legends like Stevie Nicks, Billy Idol, and Joan Jett. So, it seems that Cyrus has fully embraced the pivot to a rocker sound and aesthetic with pop groundings. And, honestly, its working so far!

We look forward to seeing Miley’s Metallica cover song and album in the future.

