Elton John Throws an Epic Dinner Party with Kit Connor and Other Stars

Elton John’s husband, David Furnish, recently posted a photo of their star-studded dinner party, and it had people questioning if it was a fever dream.

The post’s caption read:

“Epic dinner.”

The dinner party included Dua Lipa, whom the 75-year-old British singer collaborated with in the hit song “Cold Heart.” He was also surrounded by Scissor Sisters frontman Jake Shears and singer Sam Fender, as well as record producer Andrew Watt.

And if that wasn’t iconic enough, ‘Heartstopper’ stars Kit Connor, William Gao and Sebastian Croft also joined the musicians for dinner, which piqued the interest of people even more!

Dua Lipa, Croft and Gao commented various heart emojis on the post while Shears expressed his gratitude writing,

“Thank You for such a fun, inspiring night!!”

The comments section was also filled with surprised reactions from people who didn’t think they would ever see these stars together in one photo…

One user commented:

“sam fender with the cast of heartstopper and dua lipa????? is this a fever dream”

Another wrote:

“This is a wild line up”

Someone also commented:

“I HAVE TOO MANY QUESTIONS”

In October, John expressed his congratulations to the cast and crew of ‘Heartstopper,’ and his Instagram post’s caption read:

“Congratulations to the whole Heartstopper team, especially @kit.connor who played young me in Rocketman (you’re a star), on your win at last nights @attitudemag #AttitudeAwards! It’s a beautiful series and a powerful portrayal of young gay love – thank you for making this very important show!”

Source: metro.co.uk