Elvira Reveals Her 19-Year Relationship with a Woman

Spooky season is upon us, and Cassandra Peterson, famously known as Elvira, is already handing out a treat.

The Mistress of the Dark released her new memoir, Yours Cruelly, Elvira.

“I have been thinking about writing this book for years and years, at least 15, and I have written little essays and notes. I should tell this story and that story. I decided to do it now because, one, I just turned 70 years old. If not now, when? The other reason is, honestly, the pandemic gave me the time to sit down and write without all these other distractions. Normally, I am touring, showing up at places, and doing other productions, but now I had this big chunk of time to sit down and concentrate. When I went out and got a book deal, I got a deadline. That will make you sit down and do it, right?”

Not only does the book chronicle Peterson’s journey to becoming the world’s most famous horror hostess, but she also drops some juicy bombshells about her personal life, including her 19-year relationship with a woman.

Reported by The Advocate, Peterson first met Teresa “T” Wierson after accidentally mistaking her for a man at Hollywood Gold’s Gym.

“Often, when I was doing my pre-workout warm-up on the treadmill, I couldn’t help noticing one particular trainer — tan, tattooed, and muscular — stalking across the gym floor, knit cap pulled so low over his long brown hair that it nearly covered his eyes. Dark and brooding, he gave off such intense energy that when he crossed the enormous gym floor, the waters parted and people stopped in their tracks to stare.”

After realizing the truth during a chance encounter in the ladies room, the two eventually became close friends. Romance did not blossom until Peterson’s 25-year marriage to her manager, Mark Pierson, ended.

As she tells it in her book, the path to a more serious connection began when Wierson arrived at her home one rainy night, also freshly out of a relationship.

“There on the doorstep stood my trainer, T, holding a trash bag full of her belongings, looking sad and bedraggled. She’d split from her longtime partner, spent some time in rehab, and now had no place to go.”

Wierson moved in with Peterson and the two took care of each other through challenging times.

However, something began to shift. After leaving a movie theatre one night, Peterson felt a sudden desire to kiss Wierson. She quickly realized she was falling in love.

“I think I was even more surprised. What the hell was I doing? I’d never been interested in women as anything other than friends. I felt so confused. This just wasn’t me! I was stunned that I’d been friends with her for so many years and never noticed our chemistry. I soon discovered that we connected sexually in a way I’d never experienced.”

The two have now been together for almost 20 years, with Wierson taking on the role of Peterson’s assistant. They decided to keep their romance a secret to protect the Elvira brand.

“Would my fans hate me for not being what they expected me to be? I’m very aware that there will be some who will be disappointed and maybe even angry, but I have to live with myself, and at this point in my life, I’ve got to be truthful about who I am. For the first time in my life, I’m with someone who makes me feel safe, blessed, and truly loved.

Yours Cruelly, Elvira is now available to purchase.