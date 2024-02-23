Embracing Diversity: Gay Travel in McMinnville, Oregon

McMinnville, Oregon, often celebrated for its charming downtown with its restored, turn-of the-century buildings reinvented as restaurants, wine bars and galleries. and renowned wine scene, might not be the first place that comes to mind for LGBTQ+ travelers seeking a welcoming destination. However, this picturesque city in the heart of Oregon’s wine country has a lot to offer for gay travelers looking for a relaxed and inclusive getaway.

According to a recent article from Time Out, McMinnville is the second most LGBTQ-friendly small town in the U.S. – succeeding only Lexington, Kentucky for the lead spot. Home of the world’s first Queer Wine Fest, spearheaded by the current mayor Remy Drabkin, the town’s first queer mayor.

Exploring the Wine Scene

McMinnville is renowned for its wine scene, with numerous vineyards and tasting rooms dotting the picturesque countryside. Whether you’re a wine enthusiast or just looking to relax and unwind, a visit to one of the local wineries is a must. Many of these establishments are LGBTQ+ friendly, offering a warm welcome to all visitors.

Advertisement

We found a Sparkling Wine Tasting & Small Bites Lunch at Roco Wines to be just what Bacchus ordered. During February, wineries in the region had constructed some effervescent offerings with special sparkling flights for the Best Oregon Bubbles wine trail, like Roco Winery’s Double Diamond Sparkling Experience.

We were treated to a flight of Méthode Champenoise, also known as Traditional Method, sparkling wines thoughtfully paired with a delectable truffle cheese dip. We also went for the charcuterie board, too. Roco Wines and assistant winemaker Jarod Sleet, are participating members of the Willamette Valley’s Queer Wine Festival.

Sipping with Pride: The Queer Wine Fest in Oregon

Oregon’s wine country is known for its breathtaking landscapes, award-winning wines, and now, for its celebration of LGBTQ+ pride through the Queer Wine Fest. This annual event, which takes place in the heart of the Willamette Valley, brings together wine enthusiasts and the LGBTQ+ community for a weekend of tastings, festivities, and celebration. We had a chance to sit down with Remy Drabkin, the town’s first queer mayor, at Remy Wines and the farmhouse built in 1900. We talked about her love of her city of McMinnville, the Queer Community, her work at the state and local level regarding so many topics like tourism, housing, wine, economic growth, education and more.

A Celebration of Diversity

The Queer Wine Fest is more than just a wine tasting event; it’s a celebration of diversity, inclusivity, and love. The festival showcases wines from LGBTQ+-owned or -operated wineries, as well as wines that support LGBTQ+ causes. It’s an opportunity for wine lovers to support and celebrate LGBTQ+ winemakers while enjoying some of the finest wines the region has to offer.

Tastings and Pairings

Advertisement

At the Queer Wine Fest, attendees can sample a wide variety of wines, from crisp whites to full-bodied reds, all while enjoying stunning views of the valley. The festival also features food pairings from local chefs, highlighting the region’s culinary talents and showcasing the perfect marriage of food and wine.

Educational Seminars

In addition to tastings and pairings, the Queer Wine Fest offers educational seminars on topics such as wine production, tasting techniques, and the history of LGBTQ+ winemaking. These seminars provide attendees with a deeper understanding of wine and the LGBTQ+ community’s impact on the industry.

Live Entertainment

No festival would be complete without live entertainment, and the Queer Wine Fest delivers. From live music to drag performances, attendees are treated to a weekend of fun and entertainment that celebrates the LGBTQ+ community’s vibrant spirit.

Supporting LGBTQ+ Causes

One of the key goals of the Queer Wine Fest is to raise awareness and support for LGBTQ+ causes. Proceeds from the festival go to organizations that support the LGBTQ+ community, making it not only a fun event but also a meaningful one.

A Safe and Welcoming Space

Advertisement

Above all, the Queer Wine Fest is a safe and welcoming space for LGBTQ+ individuals and their allies to come together, celebrate, and enjoy the beauty of Oregon’s wine country. It’s a reminder that wine, like love, knows no boundaries, and that everyone deserves a seat at the table.

Dining and Nightlife

The dining scene in McMinnville is diverse and vibrant, with a variety of restaurants offering everything from farm-to-table cuisine to international fare. Many establishments in the downtown area are LGBTQ+ owned or operated, providing a welcoming atmosphere for all guests. After dinner, you can explore the city’s nightlife, which includes cozy bars and lively pubs.

Outdoor Adventures

For those who love the great outdoors, McMinnville offers plenty of opportunities for adventure. The nearby Willamette Valley is home to numerous hiking and biking trails, as well as beautiful parks where you can relax and soak in the natural beauty of the region. Whether you’re looking for a leisurely stroll or a challenging hike, you’ll find it here.

Cultural Experiences

McMinnville is also home to a vibrant arts and culture scene, with numerous galleries, theaters, and museums to explore. The city is known for its support of the arts, and many local establishments host LGBTQ+ themed events and exhibitions throughout the year.

Community and Support

Advertisement

While McMinnville may not have a large LGBTQ+ community, it is a place where diversity is embraced and celebrated. The city hosts a variety of events and activities throughout the year that promote inclusivity and support for the LGBTQ+ community, including pride celebrations and awareness campaigns.

McMinnville, Oregon, may not be the most obvious choice for gay travelers, but it is a destination that offers a warm welcome and a range of experiences for LGBTQ+ visitors. From its LGBTQ+ friendly accommodations to its vibrant wine scene and welcoming community, McMinnville is a place where all travelers can feel at home.

Culinary Excellence Meets Boutique Luxury: A Review of ōkta Restaurant and The Tributary Hotel in McMinnville, Oregon

Nestled in the heart of Oregon’s wine country, McMinnville is a charming town known for its vibrant culinary scene and picturesque vineyards. Among the standout establishments in McMinnville are ōkta Restaurant and The Tributary Hotel, both of which offer a unique and memorable experience for visitors.

ōkta Restaurant: A Culinary Gem

ōkta Restaurant is a culinary gem located in downtown McMinnville, offering a modern and innovative take on Pacific Northwest cuisine. The restaurant’s sleek and stylish interior sets the stage for an unforgettable dining experience, while its menu showcases the region’s finest ingredients prepared with precision and flair. The high ceilings, open kitchen style, large wood-fired cooking wall, the soft woods and dark stone combinations set the tone and the mood of the space, which would soon be magnified by the ballet of service and orchestra of flavors I was about to see, experience, and taste.

Advertisement

In July 2022, Chef Matthew Lightner and partners Katie Jackson and Shaun Kajiwara debuted ōkta at Tributary Hotel in McMinnville, where luxury accommodations pay homage to the region, offering a bespoke hospitality experience inspired by the Valley. At ōkta, Lightner, formerly of two-star Michelin Atera in New York City, offers a highly progressive tasting menu that draws inspiration from the bounty of the Valley and the cadence of its micro-seasons.

Dishes are fastidiously crafted with an eye for the unexpected while reflecting the harvest from the restaurant’s nearby regenerative farm, Lightner’s creative playground and test kitchen. Also on the farm is a larder kitchen where Larder Chef Larry Nguyen works closely with Executive Chef Matthew Lightner to preserve, transform and reimagine local products using both ancient and modern fermentation techniques.

Wine & Beverage Director Ron Acierto complements the culinary experience with a program that showcases well-balanced, curated offerings from all wine growing and producing regions of the world with a focus on the Willamette Valley. The expansive list features a diverse range of current releases, library, vertical vintages, unlimited production and reserve bottles exclusive to ōkta and the property. The elegant pairings Ron would bring to my table danced with the kitchen’s offerings. One such pairing was actually two wines, one red, one white, that would help elevate the scallop and the crab dishes.

Since opening, ōkta has earned many accolades:

Esquire’s Best New Restaurants in 2022

2023 James Beard Award semi-finalist nomination for Best New Restaurant

One of TIME’s 2023 World’s Greatest Places in the Willamette Valley

One of the New York Times 50 Best Restaurants in America in 2023.

Chef Matthew Lightner is a semi-finalist for a 2024 James Beard award for the Best Chef: Northwest and Pacific category

National Geographic put ōkta and Tributary on their top culinary travel destinations for 2024.

Advertisement

The service at ōkta is equally impressive, with attentive and knowledgeable staff who are eager to ensure that every guest has a memorable dining experience. The restaurant’s extensive wine list features a selection of local and international wines, curated to complement the menu’s bold flavors and unique ingredients.

Overall, ōkta Restaurant is a must-visit for food lovers looking to experience the best of Pacific Northwest cuisine in a stylish and inviting setting.

Another dining option on property, located directly below ōkta, the Cellar Bar is an intimate lounge serving classically inspired cocktails and some of the world’s best spirits. The bar is an extension of the kitchen and lives in the moment, moving in tandem with nature, giving guests new experiences. A la carte food selections are also available, exclusive to the Cellar Bar.

The Tributary Hotel: A Luxurious Retreat

Advertisement

After a delightful dining experience at ōkta Restaurant, we went upstairs to The Tributary Hotel. The hotel’s chic and modern design is a refreshing contrast to the town’s historic architecture, offering a stylish and comfortable retreat for guests.

Each room at The Tributary Hotel is thoughtfully designed with comfort and relaxation in mind. It is called the Tributary Hotel as each of the 8 rooms is named after a tributary river in Oregon. Plush bedding, modern amenities, and stunning views of the surrounding countryside ensure that guests feel pampered and rejuvenated during their stay.

The Tributary Hotel also offers a range of amenities to enhance guests’ stay, complimentary breakfast, and a concierge service to assist with dining reservations and local recommendations. The hotel’s commitment to guest satisfaction is evident in every detail, making it a standout choice for travelers looking for a luxurious and memorable stay in McMinnville.

In conclusion, ōkta Restaurant and The Tributary Hotel are two standout establishments in McMinnville, Oregon, offering a unique and memorable experience for visitors. Whether you’re a food lover looking to indulge in Pacific Northwest cuisine or a traveler in search of a luxurious retreat, ōkta and The Tributary Hotel are sure to exceed your expectations. The wonderful Montana and his assistance in the restaurant with dinner made me feel like I was royalty, Wine & Beverage Director Ron Acierto, a gay Filipino who immigrated to the US at age 15, was extremely pleasant, educational, and you could tell someone that loved to accel at his job, and Christine Langelier, the hotel, farm, and restaurant manager and one of the most “dedicated to success and giving an amazing experience to those around her” kind of person I’ve had the pleasure of meeting. And she’s a beautiful lesbian.

And that is the vote and review I give overall to McMinnvile and Portland, Oregon. Neither places are gay meccas, but they are both accepting environments for LGBTQ+ Community members. The people in these towns recognize that we need to be seen as fellow humans in their community. I always felt comfortable and safe and not worried about who I was and if I would be accepted when visiting.