Emerging Pop Artist Eveta Goes “Higher” With The Latest Single Off Of His New EP

While international travel right now might be posing a challenge right now for most of us, it is also no better time than now to indulge in some music from across the globe. Argentinian born and now dividing his time between Canada and the United States, Eveta believes in diversity. With a musical vibe and a charisma that could make him the love child of Freddie Mercury & Sam Smith, Eveta’s latest single “Higher” is an ominous and breezy track that serves as this artist’s urgent call to action for all of us. Eveta is a deep believer in diversity and strives to channel that into the music that he crafts. As the outspoken artist himself says, “The EP is simply my state of mind,” he states. “I’m a very positive person, and I wanted the music to have influences from different parts of my personality and the world. There are Latin moments. There are also very American bops. At the same time, the title has a social message. It’s my way of saying, ‘We need to wake up. We need to make a difference. We need to change’. It embodies everything I want to say.”

“Higher” is the latest single from his EP of the same name. The sneak peek of the EP showcases that Eveta will be showing off his fierce positivity, as well as his own patented brand of sass, with a single by the name of “Serve” with lyrics like “Serving you bitches since 1993, serving you bitches since Freddie Mercury. This artist continues to be an advocate for the LGBT community that he is a part of, saying about “Serve” “I’m a part of the LGBTQ community, and I went through a lot of bullying in school,” he admits. “The song is all about rising above your haters and being your own biggest fans.”

When speaking about “Higher”, Eveta says “This song was written with the idea of a collective raise of consciousness. We need to raise our frequency to rise above as a global society and achieve peace in the world. That means being kinder to each other, creating a movement for change. Small actions count, you don’t have to be the CEO of a company to make a difference. At the same time, having a positive attitude and trusting the process, the future IS going to be better. Everything is bound to change when the camera is in your face. I want us all to reach higher, I know it’s in our fate, there’s no more time to waste. The planet needs us too, we can’t keep on destroying it. Greta, Malala and many more young leaders are change makers. I want to position myself as one too.”

