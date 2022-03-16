Emma Watson Was Not So Quiet On BAFTAs Stage And Uses Her Opportunity

One thing Emma Watson will always do on a red carpet is understand the assignment! ✨ #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/ilwGk962Kn — BAFTA (@BAFTA) March 13, 2022

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has announced plenty of big winners at this year’s awards ceremony. But for us, the biggest winner is someone who wasn’t even nominated.

On Sunday, Emma Watson made an appearance to present the Best Outstanding British Film award. The ‘Harry Potter’ star and U.N. Women Goodwill Ambassador was introduced by host Rebel Wilson, saying, “Our next presenter is Emma Watson. She’s proud to call herself a feminist, but we all know she’s a witch.”

To which Emma replied: “I’m here for all of the witches.”

While Emma’s one-liner seemed like a casual reply, people on Twitter took it as a thinly veiled swipe at J.K. Rowling.

In 2020, Rowling made a series of anti-trans tweets that have left her under scrutiny, and millions of ‘Harry Potter’ fans all over the world, conflicted—me included. I mean, how do we preserve our love for the book series that taught us about bravery, friendship and believing in oneself when its very author expresses views and perpetuates misinformation that endanger transwomen?

If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

Lately, Rowling doesn’t even try to conceal her transphobia anymore. The Harry Potter author made news recently because of comments she made about the Gender Recognition Reform Bill. This piece of legislation aims to make it easier for transgender people in Scotland to change the sex assigned on their birth certificate, so they can “live permanently in their acquired gender.”

Rowling tweeted about “the likely negative consequences of this legislation for women and girls,” prompting renewed accusations of transphobia.

Members of the Harry Potter cast who feel strongly about transgender rights—including Daniel Radcliffe and Watson—have previously issued public statements regarding the author’s tweets.

I want my trans followers to know that I and so many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are. — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) June 10, 2020

Watson said: “Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are. I want my trans followers to know that I and so many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are.”

Watson trended for hours on Twitter following her comment on BAFTAs. But we do wonder if people saw this pic from 2019 on Watson’s Twitter account.

