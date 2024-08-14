Emmerdale Co-Stars To Wed in 2025

Here come the grooms!

It’s all set for real-life Emmerdale couple Kris Mochrie and Max Parker! The couple first confirmed their relationship in 2020 and became engaged in 2022.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The former Emmerdale co-stars met on set and played on-screen brothers Lee and Luke Posner, respectively.

Advertisement

On August 7, Kris took to Instagram Story to write, “365 days, 365 things to do,” confirming that their nuptials are just a year away. Max proposed to Kris while on a romantic safari getaway in South Africa. The former proposed with an engagement ring that contained Kris’ grandmother’s jewelry.

Advertisement

On Instagram, Kris wrote, “The beautiful soul that is my best friend asked me to marry him yesterday. I can’t begin to describe how happy I am.” He also added, “I love him beyond words, we laugh every single day, and I’m so so grateful that he came into my life.”

Advertisement

Oddly enough, the hot couple never actually shared scenes on the set of Emmerdale. Instead, the two found love after matching on Tinder, Max reveals.

Advertisement

Their relationship was not smooth sailing at the beginning. The British tabloid press outed Max before he had the chance to tell his grandparents, saying, “I never didn’t want people to know I was gay, I just didn’t want it to be an awkward situation, mainly because my grandparents didn’t know, and I didn’t want it to come out and for them to find out [that way].” Fast forward, Max has since received an outpouring of support from his grandparents and loved ones.

Advertisement

Congratulations to the beautiful couple! Cheers!

Source: digitalspy.com