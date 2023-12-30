English Star Talks “Awkward” Penis Measuring Scene

Haven’t we all measured our dicks with our closest friends?

Men Up, which recently debuted on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, is a historical drama that documents the world’s first clinical trial for Viagra as it begins in Swansea, Wales in 1994. Men Up was directed by Ashley Way and produced by Karen Lewis.

The film stars Iwan Rheon, Aneurin Barnard, Alexandra Roach, Phaldut Sharma, Paul Rhys and Steffan Rhodri.

As I’m sure we’re all aware, Viagra is the world’s most popular medication to treat erectile dysfunction and pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Stars and real-life friends Iwan Rheon & Aneurin Barnard ended up sharing some very intimate time while filming Men Up. Particularly, Aneurin had to measure Iwan’s penis during a consultation scene in the movie.

Mr. Rheon tells Digital Spy:

You’ve got to be professional, but it was slightly awkward because of our long history. We pretty much did our first job together in drama school in London, on stage, in Spring Awakening. We hadn’t actually worked together since then, which was about 15 years now. He was definitely trying to make me laugh.

Iwan Rheon, age 38, is most known for his roles in Game of Thrones and Inhumans. Aneurin Barnard, age 36, is most known for his roles in Dunkirk and The Goldfinch.

Men Up is currently available for streaming on BBC iPlayer.

(source: Cosmopolitan, Digital Spy)