Enrique Mayagoitia’s 2nd Game Show Brought the Beef

I need to start watching more international television.

This event happened back in September 2024, but it just came across my desk today. And by desk, I mean Instagram feed.

Advertisement

Social media personality and television host Enrique Mayagoitia made his second appearance on 100 Mexicanos Dijeron – the Mexican equivalent of Family Feud.

It was during his second stint that the show’s host, Capi Perez, pointed out the sizeable bulge in Enrique’s trousers, just before the incredible hunk of a man shook his hips for the crowd. All while showing off his bubble butt, of course.

Let’s take a look!

Advertisement

Name a body part I want to put my mouth on.

Enrique Mayagoitia rose to fame in 2012 when he represented Mexico in Mister World before stalling in the top 12 during the competition. He went on to host a number of shows including SNSerio, Vivalavi and Venga La Alegria.

The 38-year-old super star also works as a brand ambassador, fitness guru, model and social media influencer.

Advertisement

When is he going to jump into acting, I wonder?

Maybe after bridging the cap to conquer the American market? I’d push Steve Harvey down a flight of stairs if it meant Enrique Mayagoitia could make the jump from 100 Mexicanos Dijeron to the real Family Feud.

Connections Between TV Game Shows And Growing Up Gay? Louis Virtel Shares ‘Our’ Childhood. – Instinct Magazine

Where can we see more of Enrique Mayagoitia?

Advertisement

Enrique Mayagoitia has become my favorite television host after the clip above went viral on Instagram. It certainly did its part to catch my attention, and I think there was a very specific reason why they used that particular segment.

What show would you like to see him host next? Love Island Mexico? The Voice Mexico? Or just a private event in your bedroom…

Now, here’s another look at this Mexican hunk before you click out.

(PS: Enrique is a married father of two. This article in no way implies his sexuality is anything other than straight.)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Source: El Siglode Durango