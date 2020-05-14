Entertainment Weekly Enlists London-Based Illustrator to Create Vintage Style Cover For Pride Issue

HOT

EW’s spread for their Pride Issue (Credit: Jack Hughes via Entertainment Weekly)

In what has become a yearly tradition for Entertainment Weekly, the magazine is celebrating LGBTQ Pride Month with their June issue as well as an audio series.  Past covers of EW’s pride issue have included LGBTQ celebrities like Neil Patrick Harris, Janet Mock, Anderson Cooper, and the cast of FX’s Pose to name a few.  For this year’s issue, however, that was not in the cards.  Instead EW enlisted London-based illustrator Jack Hughes to create a cover based on the magazine covers and murals of the 1920s and 1930s.

What Hughes created was a masterpiece with a veritable who’s who among LGBTQ Hollywood icons past, present, and future.

EW’s Pride Issue will consist of interviews with Greg Berlanti, Hannah Gadsby and others as well as a LGBTQ authors roundtable and a feature on Paul Lynde.

EW also is launching a new audio series, Untold Stories: Pride Edition, which launches on June 8. Entertainment Weekly’s Pride Issue hits newsstands later this month.  What do you think of EW’s 2020 Pride Issue cover? Let us know in the comments.

 

