Episodes Are Set to Premiere September 17

Welcome back to Moordale Secondary School!

Netflix’s hilariously raunchy coming-of-age series Sex Education is set to return for season three September 17. A new trailer for the British comedy-drama starring Asa Butterfield as an insecure teenager and Gillian Anderson as his sex therapist mother was released July 19.

In it, we meet Moordale’s new headmistress Hope (Jemima Kirke) who says she is “taking over for Mr. Groff (Alistair Petrie) to get the school back on track.” The entire trailer is a hilarious spoof on awkward school advertisements encouraging student enrollment.

The wait is almost over! Sex Education Season 3 premieres September 17 — FIRST LOOK: pic.twitter.com/kNj7a3MiV0 — Netflix (@netflix) June 24, 2021

What else can we expect this year? According to season three’s official description, Otis (Butterfield) is having casual sex, Eric and Adam (Ncuti Gatwa and Connor Swindells) are an official couple, and Jean (Anderson) has a baby on the way.

Meanwhile, in addition to the changes at Moordale, Aimee (Aimee-Lou Wood) discovers feminism, Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling) gets a crush, and a lost voicemail still looms. Prepare for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes, and much more of Madam Groff (Samantha Spiro).

SEX EDUCATION S3 CAST NEWS: ~@jemimakirke is joining as Moordale's new headmistress ‘Hope’

~Dua Saleh (@doitlikedua) is playing ‘Cal’, a student who clashes with Hope

~Jason Isaacs (@jasonsfolly) is playing ‘Peter Groff’, Mr Groff’s more successful/less modest older brother pic.twitter.com/zkfGCm9hje — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) September 24, 2020

Along with Kirke, other new cast members joining this season include Jason Isaacs as Peter Groff, Mr. Groff’s more successful and not very modest older brother; Dua Saleh as Cal, a nonbinary student at Moordale; and Indra Ové who plays Elsie’s foster mother Anna.

Produced by Eleven, Sex Education was created by Laurie Nunn, who also executive produces alongside director Ben Taylor and Jamie Campbell.