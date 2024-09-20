Eric Stonestreet on ‘Modern Family’ Spin-Off with Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Eric Stonestreet recently opened up about why a ‘Modern Family’ spin-off with co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson didn’t pan out, and he was honest about how he felt about the decision.

In a recent appearance on ‘In Depth with Graham Bensinger’, Stonestreet, who plays the role of Cameron Tucker in the ABC sitcom, revealed:

“I don’t think it’s potential anymore. … Well, they had their chance. Chris Lloyd and a couple of the writers wrote a really great script that spun Jesse and I off in our life in Missouri, and they said, ‘No.’ They just said, ‘We don’t want to do it.’”

“And I think it hurt Jesse [Tyler Ferguson] and I’s feelings. I think it hurt Chris Lloyd’s feelings,” he admitted.

Stonestreet continued to express his love for the show, his character and working with Ferguson, stating:

“I love my character. I love the show. I love Jesse. We had a great working relationship, we had amazing chemistry. We didn’t know each other, and we built these characters that Steve [Levitan] and Chris [Lloyd] wrote, and our writing staff cultivated.”

“I guess because we weren’t maybe done. … I think Jesse and I maybe felt like they thought of us as the old, old, old guys, or something like that, that didn’t seem worthy of keeping those characters going. It felt a little hurtful,” the 53-year-old actor further expressed.

