Eric Trump On LGBTs: “I’m Part Of That Community”

During an appearance on Fox & Friends this morning, Eric Trump (the other son of the president) caused a bit of a stir when it seemed he came out of the closet as a member of the LGBT community.

The panel of hosts had been discussing a recent opinion piece in the New York Times that explores the idea of possible ‘secret Trump voters’ who don’t tell friends or family about their personal preference for the Donald.

One woman, who identifies as lesbian in the article but declined to share her name, told the Times “it would not go down well for her at the store where she works if her colleagues knew that she plans to vote for Donald Trump.”

Responding to the story, Eric Trump told the panel, “The LGBT community, they are incredible. And you should see how they come out in full force for my father every single day.”

“I’m part of that community, and we love the man,” he added.

Eric Trump: "The LGBT community, they are incredible. And you should see how they come out in full force for my father every single day. I'm part of that community, and we love the man." pic.twitter.com/hl51ftW8l2 — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) September 29, 2020

Is that why they play “YMCA” at all the Trump rallies?

WAIT WHAT …I mean, I think I speak for all of us when I say “no thanks”, but I’m still in shock — Collin McNaught (@CMoney7189) September 29, 2020

He probably should have told his wife before announcing it on fox. — Jenny Burns (@JennyGoBlue67) September 29, 2020

She probably knows about the pool boy. — Eric Sørensen (@thekettleslayer) September 29, 2020

eric trump coming out is not the birthday gift this homosexual wanted — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) September 29, 2020

Tough break for the LGBT community — Noble Prize in Sarcasm (@rewegreatyet) September 29, 2020

Playing YMCA at every rally is really working! — Elaine Mills😷 #BLM🌊🗽 🇺🇸🇬🇧🇫🇷🇩🇪 🕊🐾 🦖 (@ElaineCMills) September 29, 2020

When Eric Trump says “I’m part of that community and we love the man” he’s clearly quoting the LGBT people who talk to him about his dad but I’m in the mood for chaos…so carryon https://t.co/ZLJ3ZqcKrF — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 29, 2020

(source: RawStory)