HOT

Betsy DeVos' Nephew, Ben Wierda Shows Off His Goods on Primetime TV

HOT

Texas Talker Throws Shade (Not Water) On 'Wicked Witch Of The West Wing'

TOP

Hunky Tom Hardy Spotted Out Amid James Bond Rumors

TOP

Celebrate Bi Visibility Day With These Amazing Stars

Eric Trump On LGBTs: “I’m Part Of That Community”

by
Eric Trump (photo: Gage Skidmore/FlickrCC License)

During an appearance on Fox & Friends this morning, Eric Trump (the other son of the president) caused a bit of a stir when it seemed he came out of the closet as a member of the LGBT community.

The panel of hosts had been discussing a recent opinion piece in the New York Times that explores the idea of possible ‘secret Trump voters’ who don’t tell friends or family about their personal preference for the Donald. 

One woman, who identifies as lesbian in the article but declined to share her name, told the Times “it would not go down well for her at the store where she works if her colleagues knew that she plans to vote for Donald Trump.”

Responding to the story, Eric Trump told the panel, “The LGBT community, they are incredible. And you should see how they come out in full force for my father every single day.” 

“I’m part of that community, and we love the man,” he added.

Is that why they play “YMCA” at all the Trump rallies?

 

 

 

 

 

(source: RawStory)

What do you think?