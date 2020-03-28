Escaping Our Homes Virtually To See Wonders Of The World

Escaping your four walls to experience the world … we all need that right about now. There are many ways you can do that safely. Please don’t be that person going to the ski slopes with 200 of your fellow shut ins and don’t think that the full parking lot at the beach means no one else had the same idea you did. Maybe it is best to stay within your property lines.

But staying home doesn’t mean your mind has to stay home. Here are some ideas on how to break out of your walls, shell, seclusion.

Add a little culture by visiting some of the greatest museums in the world. The Guardian recently shared a great list of virtual visitations one can make from the comfort of their own home. Hook up the computer to the 4K TV and take a tour of some of the great artifacts humans have put on display in museums countries and continents away.

Revisit favorite vacation settings through books and movies. There have been some great movies that have made us speechless with their settings. You almost forget there are characters in the shot when the camera puts the environment on display. This may take you doing some rentals or dropping your mind into a book or two.

Leading Irish tour operator CIE Tours has hit “pause” on its guided vacations, but Ireland’s rich literary legacy will keep travelers endlessly inspired until they can visit again. C.S. Lewis based much of his fantasy land in “The Chronicles of Narnia” on County Down’s Mourne Mountains, while James Joyce captured Dublin life in “Ulysses” and “Dubliners.” Film buffs can revel in spectacular Irish scenery in movies from “The Quiet Man,” set in Connemara, to “The Secret of Roan Inish,” filmed in rugged Donegal.

Fans of Pebble Beach Resorts and the central California coast will recognize iconic backdrops like Cypress Point and 17 Mile Drive in Hitchcock’s classic thriller “Vertigo.” Both landmarks are also captured, along with shots of Pebble Beach Golf Links and The Lodge at Pebble Beach, in the original “Parent Trap” (1961). Binge-watch both seasons of HBO’s “Big Little Lies” for familiar sights of Monterey, Pacific Grove, Carmel Highlands and Big Sur.

Six towns in Westchester County, New York—Tarrytown, Irvington, Dobbs Ferry, Hastings-on-Hudson, Ardsley and White Plains—serve as backdrops in the 2016 movie adaptation of “The Girl on the Train.” Westchester landmarks like John Jay Homestead and Ward Pound Ridge Reservation were also featured in the Robert De Niro-Billy Crystal crime comedy “Analyze That.” And 2020 is the perfect time to revisit Westchester native Washington Irving’s beloved tale, “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” on the 200th anniversary of its publication.

The Adirondack setting of Lake Placid’s Whiteface Lodge has long inspired artists and writers and “The Adirondack Reader,” edited by Paul Jamieson, celebrates four centuries of the best from the region. Local resident Russell Banks has set several of his novels in the area, including “Cloudsplitter,” a fictionalized account of abolitionist John Brown.

Travel the world via online simulations and livestreams. If museums are not for you and reading is just not an activity you like, there are other ways you can get your fix of travel from visual stimulation. Yes, we can watch the pay per view men, but what about branching out to see some of the countryside.

That bucket-list golf vacation is temporarily benched, but golfers can still play the legendary Pebble Beach Golf Links via an online simulation. Or, they can just soak up the scenery at the 18 th hole—the most famous finishing hole in golf—thanks to a live cam that captures the crashing surf and spectacular mountain backdrop.

hole—the most famous finishing hole in golf—thanks to a live cam that captures the crashing surf and spectacular mountain backdrop. A collection of webcams at Westchester County’s Wolf Conservation Center (South Salem, NY) invites virtual visitors to witness the private lives of “Ambassador” wolves Atka, Alawa, Zephyr and Nikai, and seven elusive packs of critically endangered red and Mexican gray wolves. Earthcam ranked the collection among the 25 Most Interesting Webcams in 2018.

Also in Westchester, the world-class Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts (Katonah, NY) has adapted its spring schedule of concerts from a live to virtual audience. Coming up in April are composer-pianist Vijay Iyer, jazz pianist Aaron Diehl, and composer-pianist Conrad Tao. All three livestreams will be hosted, free of charge, on Caramoor’s YouTube channel.

Until CIE Tours can take them there again, would-be travelers to Europe can virtually hop the pond to view some of Europe’s most famous sites, from the Trevi Fountain in Rome to Scotland’s Loch Ness.

Museum sources: theguardian.com