‘Euphoria’ Star Jacob Elordi Reveals Having a Crush on Brad Pitt!

Jacob Elordi recently revealed a bunch of firsts during his appearance on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ on Monday to promote his upcoming film ‘Priscilla’.

One of the firsts that he revealed was his first celebrity crush who happens to be an A-list Hollywood actor whom he described as a “beautiful man.”

The show’s host Jimmy Fallon was surprised when Elordi answered:

“Brad Pitt.”

“You had a crush on Brad?,” Fallon responded, to which the ‘Euphoria’ star shared: “Yeah. I think in ‘Troy’.”

In 2004, Pitt portrayed the character of the mythological ancient Greek warrior Achilles in the epic war film ‘Troy’. Meanwhile, Elordi further expressed:

“That’s a beautiful man, there’s no denying it.”

Moreover, Elordi is playing the role of the “King of Rock and Roll” Elvis Presley in the highly anticipated drama-romance film ‘Priscilla’. When Fallon asked if he grew up as an Elvis fan, the 26-year-old Australian actor admitted:

“No. The most I knew of Elvis was in ‘Lilo & Stitch’ … which is a lot, by the way.”

“[The first Elvis song I heard] would have been in Lilo & Stitch,” Elordi further revealed during his appearance on the late-night talk show.

‘Priscilla’ is set to be released in theaters on November 3.

Source: people.com