‘Euphoria’ Star Jacob Elordi to Play Elvis in ‘Priscilla’ Film

‘Euphoria’ star Jacob Elordi will be playing the role of the “King of Rock and Roll” Elvis Presley in the upcoming feature film entitled ‘Priscilla.’

The movie is based on Priscilla Beaulieu Presley’s 1985 bestselling memoir ‘Elvis and Me’. The movie was written and will be directed by American filmmaker Sofia Coppola. Along with Elordi, Cailee Spaeny will be portraying Priscilla on the big screen.

Prior to Spaeny and Elordi, Austin Butler and Olivia DeJonge played the roles of Elvis and Priscilla in the 2022 biographical musical drama film ‘Elvis’ directed by Australian filmmaker Baz Luhrmann.

It was well-received by the public, and it got 94% audience score in Rotten Tomatoes. Moreover, ‘Elvis’ earned a box office gross of $149.5M in the U.S.

Speaking of the two actors portraying Elvis, let’s have a little face-off moment featuring Butler and Elordi, shall we?

Do you think Elordi will portray Elvis better? Or will the title remain with Butler? Will it be a tie on their Elvis portrayals? Place your bets!

The upcoming ‘Priscilla’ movie will be distributed by A24 in North America while Vision Distribution will handle its distribution in Italy, and it will later become a Sky exclusive. Furthermore, Stage 6 Films/Sony Pictures International will distribute the feature film to the rest of the world.

