Euphoria’s Austin Abrams Loved The Guys In The “Super Sensual” Dance

HBO Max’s Euphoria continues to be the talk of the town. The American teen drama trends on social media with each episode and their most recent episode – to no surprise, is no different. And possibly, it got us a little horny? Episode 7 features a very lustful dance sequence featuring “Ethan”, portrayed by Austin Abrams.

The episode finally sees Lexi’s play (Lexi being portrayed by Maude Apatow), finally come to life. Ethan plays the part of Jake, a repressed queer jock. The first half of the play ends in a very homoertoic dance number, performed to Bonnie Tyler’s “Holding Out for a Hero”. The sequence features a bunch of lean, chiseled, shirtless actors in gold padded sports tights dancing (and grinding on one another) in a gym/locker room setting. And lets be honest, it’s not too much of a stretch from what actually happens in male gym locker rooms.

Abrams says that the choreographed scene took three days to film. He opened up to Variety, saying that despite it being terrifying he had a lot of fun. He recalls it as being super sexual and he loved the dance and the the guys.

“We filmed that over a three-day span, and it was a lot of work. It took a lot of physical exertion. I was doing that dance a million times over those days. But, I loved the dance, I loved the guys that I was dancing with and it felt very real. I loved the energy exchanged between the performers and the actors and the audience because there was a crowd there… It was super terrifying but also really exciting. That dance is super sexual. It’s a lot of running around and physicality. I mean it was just fun.” -Austin Abrams on Euphoria dance scene

This isn’t the only dance scene that’s been featured in a Hollywood movie or show that had people feeling a certain way. Magic Mike anyone? The scene of Matthew McConaughey and Alex Pettyfer in rehearsals leaves me quite parched.

Or maybe Daniel Radcliffe’s drag and voguing inspired dance number to “She’ll be coming round the mountain when she comes” in Miracle Workers was the one that did it for you?

What did you think of Euphoria’s dance sequence? And what other dance moments from television or film is worthy of a mention?

Source: Pop Buzz