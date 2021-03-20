Euro-Pop ‘Idol’ Is About Wanting To Be Seen And Heard

Check out the latest single from LA-based Euro-pop artist NIKO – ‘Idol’ – blending acoustic elements with textured electronic leads & thumping dance beats.

“’Idol’ is a song about wanting to be seen and heard,” NIKO shares with Instinct. “It is also an exploration of the concept of fame, but it mostly can be interpreted as the need for love – the desire to be somebody’s somebody.”

Influenced by 90’s dance and house music, ‘Idol’ brings to mind hints of Robyn, Years & Years and Danny L. Harle.

A guaranteed floor-filler, the track is pure, unapologetic pop. And NIKO’s confident, well-honed vocals drive the song like a boss.

Due to the COVID pandemic lockdown, the track is a truly international collaboration.

Working with his producer Joakim Buddee completely remotely, the dynamic duo confabbed via Zoom sessions and email. When ‘go time’ came, NIKO recorded the vocals in a studio on Sunset Boulevard, Joakim mixed the song in his studio in Stockholm, and then whole enchilada was sent to Germany for mastering.

Born in Italy, NIKO grew up in a household where the radio was always on and his love for music was informed by icons such as Madonna, Britney Spears and George Michael.

Fueled by his passion, NIKO formed a band and started performing in local venues in Milan. But it wasn’t until he experienced nightlife that he discovered a love for dance music. A new door opened, and he started working with DJs as a vocalist.

After moving to the U.S., NIKO launched his career as an indie artist releasing his first EP RMNC 21 in 2019, a collection of songs inspired by love and lust. He now resides in Los Angeles where he’s working on his upcoming releases, crafting an uplifting soundscape inspired by European pop, immersed in the California sunshine.

Stream ‘Idol’ on Spotify here and on Apple Music here.